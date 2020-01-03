(CNN) Sam Wyche, the former NFL coach who helped popularize the no-huddle offense and brought the Cincinnati Bengals tantalizingly close to a Super Bowl win in the late 1980s, died Thursday, the league announced.

He was 74.

Wyche was head coach for the Bengals from 1984 to 1991, and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1992 to 1995, compiling a regular-season record of 84-107.

His most successful season as head coach came in the 1988 season, when his Bengals went 12-4 and made it to Super Bowl XXIII, where they lost 20-16 on a last-minute touchdown pass from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana.

"Sam was a wonderful guy," Bengals President Mike Brown said Thursday. "We got to know him as both a player and a coach. As our coach, he had great success and took us to the Super Bowl. He was friends with everyone here, both during his tenure as head coach and afterwards. We not only liked him, we admired him as a man.

Read More