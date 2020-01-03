A sheriff in Ohio was struck by a 'celebratory' bullet minutes after the new year began

(CNN) The sheriff in Allen County, Ohio, narrowly escaped injury from a stray bullet just minutes after the new year began.

Allen County Sheriff Matthew B. Treglia, 48, and Major Todd Mohler, 49, were sitting in a patrol car car in downtown Lima, across from the Civic Center, when Mohler decided to record a video for "PSA purposes," according to a Facebook post

The PSA was to warn against the "celebratory" gunshots that were fired into the air on New Year's Eve, which happens yearly despite attempts to discourage it, Treglia said.

Around 12:05 a.m., a bullet struck a nearby Lima Police Department vehicle and ricocheted into the sheriff's cruiser, passing inches from Mohler's face and striking Treglia's chest, the Facebook post said.

Luckily for Treglia, the bullet bounced off the protective vest he was wearing.

