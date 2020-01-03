Mexico's former public safety secretary pleads not guilty to cocaine trafficking, making false statements

(CNN) Mexico's former public security secretary pleaded not guilty Friday to charges related to a drug trafficking conspiracy in which he allegedly accepted millions of dollars in bribes from drug cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Genaro Garcia Luna, 51, who was secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012, was arrested in December by federal agents in Dallas, Texas.

An indictment unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn charges the former Mexican official with three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and one count of making false statements.

He was ordered detained because he didn't have a bail package to offer, according to a spokesman for the US Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of New York.

In court, defense attorney Cesar de Castro said he was working on putting a bail application together, but prosecutors noted they would object to releasing Garcia Luna under any bail conditions, according to the spokesman.

Read More