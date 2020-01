(CNN) Over the past four decades when there has been a case that needed a top-notch legal mediator, one attorney has been called many times -- Kenneth Feinberg.

He'll be most remembered as the first special master of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which, as of November , had distributed more than $6 billion for 32,000 award decisions.

Feinberg has also made compensation decisions for victims of Agent Orange, Jerry Sandusky, the Virginia Tech and Sandy Hook massacres and the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

"I think the previous funds worked," Feinberg told CNN in September 2012 when he was selected to manage the payouts for the shooting massacre at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. "I think that success sort of breeds repeat performance in these rare situations, where compensation is ready to be distributed to innocent victims."

This week, United Methodist Church leaders proposed a split into more than one denomination in a bid to resolve years of debate over LGBT clergy and same-sex weddings, according to the church's official news agency.

Read More