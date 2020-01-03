Hikers in California's Sierra Nevada found the remains of a Japanese internee from World War II

(CNN) In early October, two hikers were traversing an alpine path, high in California's Sierra Nevada range, when the unexpected happened: they stumbled upon human remains.

The hikers reported their surprising find to local authorities. And once the weather cleared up nine days later, officials from Inyo County recovered the remains, sending them to the coroner's office for examination.

That's where the story takes another unusual turn. The remains belonged to Giichi Matsumura, a Japanese man who had lived in an internment camp for those of Japanese ancestry during World War II, according to a DNA analysis by the Department of Justice.

He disappeared in 1945

The 46-year-old Matsumura was living with his family and 11,000 other incarcerated Japanese at the Manzanar War Relocation Center when he joined a group of fisherman on July 29, 1945 to venture up into the high mountain lakes, according to a news release from the Inyo County Sheriff's Office.

