(CNN) The devastating Australian bushfires have been burning for months and there's no end in sight. They've taken the lives of citizens and firefighters, and they've destroyed hundreds of homes. They've forced entire towns to evacuate and live in shelters in one of the worst fire seasons in Australia's history. Volunteer firefighters are working relentlessly to combat the flames, leaving their own families behind.

Here's what you can do to help

Save the Children is accepting donations to support their child-friendly evacuation centers in Wagga Wagga in New South Wales and in Bairnsdale in Victoria. The spaces are providing support and relief to children and families as they focus on recovery and rebuilding.

Save wildlife

The fires have killed and injured thousands of koalas and millions of other native species.

Impact Your World will keep looking for other ways to provide aid as the fires continue.