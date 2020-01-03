Judge awards over $12 million to women involved in fraudulent porn scheme

(CNN) A San Diego judge has awarded $12.7 million to 22 women who claimed they were deceived and coerced into filming pornography they did not know would be posted online.

Tuesday's decision stems from a lawsuit filed by the unnamed women against pornography website GirlsDoPorn and concluded a trial that began in August. San Diego Superior Court Judge Kevin Enright awarded the women $9,475,831.50 in compensatory damages and $3,300,000 in punitive damages.

"We are weighing our client's options, which include filing objections to the court's tentative statement of decision and an appeal if the decision becomes final," defense attorney Aaron D. Sadock said in a statement to CNN. Sadock added that the defendants will likely file objections in the next 15 days.

The lawsuit claims that the defendants deceived women in financial need.

Court documents say the defendants, including the website's owners Michael James Pratt and Matthew Isaac Wolfe and porn actor Ruben Andre Garcia, used fraudulent practices to recruit "amateur college-aged women filming pornography for the first and only time" for their subscription based service.

Read More