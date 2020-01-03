A missing California mother was found dead near the US-Mexico border. Authorities are searching for her estranged boyfriend

(CNN) A manhunt is underway after a Southern California mother who had been missing for days was found dead near the US-Mexico border.

Authorities are searching for Adel Hussein in the death of Brittney Steenbergen, the Tulare County sheriff's office said Friday.

Hussein is Steenbergen's estranged live-in boyfriend and the father of her children.

Adel Hussein

The mother of four and Hussein were reported missing in Plainview, California, on New Year's Eve. One of their children called 911 from their home saying both Steenbergen and Hussein appeared to be missing, the sheriff's office said.

When detectives arrived to the home, they learned that "a possible domestic violence incident" had occurred, the agency said on Thursday.

