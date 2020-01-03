New year, new royal portrait released

London (CNN) With the new year comes a new royal portrait.

A new portrait of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William , and 6-year-old Prince George was released Friday by Buckingham Palace to mark the beginning of a new decade

The image, taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie, marks the second time a portrait has been issued of Elizabeth, her son the Prince of Wales, grandson the Duke of Cambridge and great-grandson George.

The picture was taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on December 18, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The first portrait of the four, released in April 2016 to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday, was later used on commemorative postage stamps issued by Royal Mail.

