UK lawmaker Layla Moran reveals she is pansexual

London (CNN) A UK lawmaker has revealed that she is pansexual and in a relationship with a woman.

"About six months ago I started a relationship with a woman, and that was quite surprising, because before that I'd only ever had boyfriends," Layla Moran, a Member of Parliament for the opposition Liberal Democrats, told the PinkNews LGBT website.

Someone who is pansexual is attracted to people of any gender. According to Stonewall, Britain's leading LGBT charity, the term "pan" refers to "a person whose romantic and/or sexual attraction towards others is not limited by sex or gender."

The MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, who is her party's spokesperson on education and culture, told PinkNews: "We're in a really committed, loving, supportive, relationship, and I feel now is the time to talk about it, because as an MP I spend a lot of my time defending our community and talking about our community. I want people to know I am part of our community as well," she said.

"2020 is a new decade and a new path in my journey. Last year I fell in love with a wonderful woman. Something I'd never even considered before. Now I am just happy #Pansexual #OutAndProud," Moran posted to Twitter on Thursday.

