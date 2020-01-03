What is the US logic to the strike on Iran's Qasem Soleimani?

(CNN) The US drone strike on Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force unit, may have been a "target of opportunity" but it clearly had presidential authorization for longer than just last night. The US wants to send the signal that this is deliberate. But it is escalatory and brings the region to a new brink of chaos.

So how could the US authorities possibly calculate this was a good idea?

The US is already being attacked by pro-Iranian forces, its officials could argue, so the US logic might be that any response from Iran will be a worsening of the same asymmetrical paper cuts already being inflicted.

It is true that Iran does not have the military might to tackle the US in an open conventional war. US officials may argue that they needed to send a strong signal that this White House was not gun-shy and would fight violence with violence, regardless of any denials from Tehran.

