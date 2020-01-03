Attacker 'neutralized' after stabbing four people in a Paris suburb, police say

By Arnaud Siad and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Updated 10:32 AM ET, Fri January 3, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

French police secure an area in Villejuif near Paris on January 3, 2020.
French police secure an area in Villejuif near Paris on January 3, 2020.

(CNN)An attacker who stabbed a number of people in a park in a Parisian suburb has been "neutralized," the French Police Prefecture said.

Four people were injured Friday in the stabbing attack in Villejuif, a commune south of Paris, according to Loïc Travers, the Secretary of the National Police Alliance for the Ile-de-France region.
Speaking to French news channel BFM TV, Travers said the attack took place around 2 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET).
While Travers said the male attacker has been "neutralized", the Police Prefecture advised the public to avoid the Parc des Hautes-Bruyères area.