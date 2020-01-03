Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite are budget versions of the flagships

We're still a few days out from the official start of CES 2020, but Samsung has already announced a pair of budget phones: the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite.

Galaxy Lite devices are an affordable take on the flagship S10 and Note10 — definitely more in line with the Galaxy A50, which we recently reviewed. You can expect respective flagship-level features to make appearances on these two devices. For instance, the Note10 Lite comes complete with the signature Note S Pen.

In terms of looks, the S10 Lite will be available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue, while the Note10 Lite is arriving in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red. There is a larger bezel around the screen, and the devices seem a bit thicker than the originals at 8.1-millimeters and 8.7-millimeters thick, respectively.

Interestingly enough, the S10 Lite and Note10 Lite have a lot in common. Both feature a 6.7" Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, a 1080pHD panel both with a centered front facing 32-megapixel camera. It's still a Super AMOLED that should provide vibrant colors with deep contrast.

The two phones also have a significant camera bump on the back, similar to the iPhone and Google Pixels. The S10 Lite has a 5-megapixel macro, 48-megapixel wide-angle and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, while the Note10 Lite gets a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, a 12-megapixel wide-angle and a 12-megapixel telephoto. The ultra-wide casts a wide net with a 123-degree lens on both. Additionally, the three-camera setup is quite nice to see on a budget device.

Powering the S10 Lite is a 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor, and the Note10 Lite gets a 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor. This is paired with 6GB or 8GBs of RAM, depending on your model, which should be plenty to power Android 10.0 with Samsung's One user interface. Just don't expect these to be powerhouses like the Note 10+.

These devices include services like Samsung Pay, Bixby and Samsung Health, so you'll be fully integrated into the Samsung ecosystem and able to easily control your smart devices.

Last but certainly not least, Samsung has packed a larger 4,500mAh battery inside each device, and both support fast charging. We'll have to see if a fast charging brick included in the box.

With the addition of these new devices, Samsung's lineup is as follows:

It remains to be seen exactly how the S10 Lite and Note10 Lite perform in the real world, but we'll be testing them against the S10, Note10 and the Galaxy A50 soon. Pricing information and an exact launch date aren't available yet, but more details about Samsung's newest additions will arrive in the coming weeks.

