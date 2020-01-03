The fanny pack is everywhere. Here are 16 of our favorites

Back in the day I wore a fanny pack—usually while rollerblading. My fanny pack then was leather (or was it Gore-Tex?) and friends made fun of me because of the assertively nerdy way I insisted it on wearing it everywhere. "It keeps my hands free, with room for just necessities: keys, some money, my ID!"

Fast forward to 2020, and all of that is still true, except for the rollerblading and that the essentials today include a smartphone. I own at least four fanny packs now, some shared among family members: a neoprene sporty one for quick trips to the gym, a newer rugged-nylon sporty one, a metallic silver one for weekend errands, and a canvas pineapple-adorned one for random daily flair.

Fanny packs are ubiquitous these days, thanks in part to Beyonce's October 2017 donning of a hybrid-style one slung low over her famous hips (Kendall Jenner and Fergie are also in the high-profile fanny pack pack).

Luxe versions have been all over fashion runways since. Multitasking moms sport them due to their sheer practicality, and hipsters are wearing them cross-body now too, just to mix things up. There's a fanny pack for every one of us out there, and here are our favorites by category. Now if you'll excuse me while I go look for my rollerblades.

Utilitarian/hipster

Herschel Supply Co. Seventeen Waist Pack ($29.94; amazon.com)

From practical-hipster backpack maker Herschel, the saddle brown is a lovely, and less expected, neutral we are really feeling.

Webster Fanny Pack ($30; amazon.com)

Like when the sun emerges on an overcast winter's day, this bright orange number radiates cheer and warmth.

Billabong On My Bum Bag ($23.20, originally $25.95; zappos.com)

The brown corduroy is reminiscent of vintage Op surfer shorts that were the cool-kid uniform at my Southern California middle school — and feels at home on a beach picnic, a hike or a neighborhood stroll.

Vans Ranger Fanny Pack ($16.99, originally $29.99; tillys.com)

An iconic pattern, and spacious enough to hold a few extras past essential.

Fashiony

Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Belt Bag ($49, originally $95; rebeccaminkoff.com)

The white with metallic details makes it feel more high-end, at a price that isn't too splurgey.

Asos Design Fanny Pack ($19.00; asos.com)

The height of versatile: Black and sleek enough to wear going out, but made from canvas so it's easy to swipe clean in an instant.

Society 6 Agate Rose Gold Glitter Glam Fanny Pack ($31.20, originally $39; society6.com)

A mural, in waist-pack form; and Society 6's striking pieces support independent artists around the globe.

Fawn Design Fawny Pack for Women ($54.99; amazon.com)

The fanny pack version of the camel carryall — wear to the office, running errands, or for a chill night out with friends.

Rebecca Minkoff Bree Mini Belt Bag ($57.60, zappos.com)

The flower print feels so happy, and the pebbled leather gives it a more unusual, textured look.

Sporty

L.L.Bean Stowaway Hip Pack, Print ($19.99, originally $24.95; llbean.com)

From L.L.Bean, so it's utterly practical and durable, but also with the cutest print.

Herschel Supply Co. Explorer Belt Bag ($22; nordstrom.com)

We can't resist anything named Woodland Camo.

Lululemon Athletica Everywhere Belt Bag ($88; amazon.com)

Mostly polyester, and with an external pocket for quick grabbing, this one is the perfect yoga pant equivalent of a hip pack.

Patagonia Mini Hip Pack ($29; thereformation.com)

The blue-red-canvas design somehow looks just right with a fashiony coat and sunglasses.

Manhattan Portage Downtown Brooklyn Bridge Waist Bag ($33; amazon.com)

An attractive option from a superlatively practical bag vendor.

Leather

Asos Design Leather Classic Fanny Pack ($35; asos.com)

This unassuming little black bag may become your go-to accessory.

Frye Leather Belt Bag ($158; nordstrom.com)

The sleek minimalist version of the black leather fanny.

Leather Belt Bag ($89; andotherstories.com)

Slouchy-bohemian and deliciously soft to the touch.

Frye & Co Odessa Belt Bag ($128; zappos.com)

The studs and distressed leather give this one a bit of a Western vibe.

