Settle in with these weekend reads

CNN Travel's 20 places for 2020: As we head into a new decade, our favorite spots for a vacation include the host of a total solar eclipse, the Summer Olympics and center stage for the next US presidential election.

Chile Lake District, Chile: A visit to "Los Lagos" offers travelers astonishing landscapes, serenity and on December 14, 2020, a total solar eclipse over the town of Pucón at 1:03 p.m. local time.

Copenhagen, Denmark: Located in one of the world's happiest countries, the capital city is home to colorful merchant houses, canals, cutting edge restaurants and "hygge" spirit.

The Dead Sea, Israel: The lowest point on Earth, the Dead Sea is a salty oasis where travelers from around the world cover themselves in black mud and float on water with nearly eight times the salinity of the ocean.

Dominica: This lush Eastern Caribbean island suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Maria in 2017, but "Nature Island" has bounced back with a commitment to sustainable, climate-resilient construction and a renewed focus on ecotourism.

Estonia: Don't be surprised if you hear more about Northern European country's bustling food scene as its capital city of Tallinn hosts Bocuse d'Or Europe, a live cooking contest. The country also has more than 100 restaurants on the White Nordic Guide

Galway, Ireland: A European Capital of Culture for 2020, Galway is a rural land where people live by their own rules, and artists are drawn by the sublime beauty of the rocky landscape. The capital, Galway City, is a bohemian enclave where festivals celebrate the region year-round. The Cliffs at Dún Aonghasa on Inshmore, Aran Islands, are pictured here.

Jamaica: With the return of Daniel Craig's James Bond, celebrations of the late Bob Marley and turquoise waters, Jamaica has a lot to offer, particularly in 2020. Pictured here is Bond creator Ian Fleming's real-life beach house, Goldeneye.