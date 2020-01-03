Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)The best places to visit in 2020. The new struggles of Pashmina goat herders. A better breast cancer screening. Grab a cup of tea and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Testing drivers for cannabis is hard. Here's why

As a growing number of states legalize cannabis, officials are sounding the alarm for technology that can quickly determine when drivers are stoned. But it's not as simple as a breathalyzer — cannabis compounds, notably THC, don't behave like alcohol does in the body.

CNN Travel's 20 best places to visit in 2020

    CNN Travel's 20 places for 2020: As we head into a new decade, our favorite spots for a vacation include the host of a total solar eclipse, the Summer Olympics and center stage for the next US presidential election. Click through to see our picks.
    Chile Lake District, Chile: A visit to "Los Lagos" offers travelers astonishing landscapes, serenity and on December 14, 2020, a total solar eclipse over the town of Pucón at 1:03 p.m. local time.
    Copenhagen, Denmark: Located in one of the world's happiest countries, the capital city is home to colorful merchant houses, canals, cutting edge restaurants and "hygge" spirit.
    The Dead Sea, Israel: The lowest point on Earth, the Dead Sea is a salty oasis where travelers from around the world cover themselves in black mud and float on water with nearly eight times the salinity of the ocean.
    Dominica: This lush Eastern Caribbean island suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Maria in 2017, but "Nature Island" has bounced back with a commitment to sustainable, climate-resilient construction and a renewed focus on ecotourism.
    Estonia: Don't be surprised if you hear more about Northern European country's bustling food scene as its capital city of Tallinn hosts Bocuse d'Or Europe, a live cooking contest. The country also has more than 100 restaurants on the White Nordic Guide.
    Galway, Ireland: A European Capital of Culture for 2020, Galway is a rural land where people live by their own rules, and artists are drawn by the sublime beauty of the rocky landscape. The capital, Galway City, is a bohemian enclave where festivals celebrate the region year-round. The Cliffs at Dún Aonghasa on Inshmore, Aran Islands, are pictured here.
    Jamaica: With the return of Daniel Craig's James Bond, celebrations of the late Bob Marley and turquoise waters, Jamaica has a lot to offer, particularly in 2020. Pictured here is Bond creator Ian Fleming's real-life beach house, Goldeneye.
    Kyrgyzstan: A perfectly formed jewel of a country that few international visitors have discovered, Kyrgyzstan offers up desert-like canyons (such as Mars Canyon, shown here) to rival the American West and lush, high-altitude meadows to rival the European Alps.
