Settle in with these weekend reads

20 top vacation spots for 2020
CNN Travel's 20 places for 2020: As we head into a new decade, our favorite spots for a vacation include the host of a total solar eclipse, the Summer Olympics and center stage for the next US presidential election. Click through to see our picks.
Chile Lake District, Chile: A visit to "Los Lagos" offers travelers astonishing landscapes, serenity and on December 14, 2020, a total solar eclipse over the town of Pucón at 1:03 p.m. local time.
Dominica: This lush Eastern Caribbean island suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Maria in 2017, but "Nature Island" has bounced back with a commitment to sustainable, climate-resilient construction and a renewed focus on ecotourism.
Jamaica: With the return of Daniel Craig's James Bond, celebrations of the late Bob Marley and turquoise waters, Jamaica has a lot to offer, particularly in 2020. Pictured here is Bond creator Ian Fleming's real-life beach house, Goldeneye.
Kyrgyzstan: A perfectly formed jewel of a country that few international visitors have discovered, Kyrgyzstan offers up desert-like canyons (such as Mars Canyon, shown here) to rival the American West and lush, high-altitude meadows to rival the European Alps.