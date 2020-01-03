(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- The US will deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as tensions with Iran mount following a US airstrike that killed Iran's intelligence chief Qasem Soleimani. The targeted killing adds up to President Trump's most dangerous gamble yet. Starting now, the Middle East and even Europe look a lot less safe for Americans.
-- The first meteor shower of the new year -- the Quadrantid -- peaks this weekend. Here's how you can watch.
-- A Turkish charter jet company says a rogue employee helped fugitive auto executive Carlos Ghosn flee from Japan to Lebanon.
-- A judge awarded $12.7 million to 22 women who claimed they were deceived and coerced into filming pornography they did not know would be posted online.
-- A man was killed and several other people were wounded in a stabbing incident, Austin police say. A suspect is in custody.
-- A UK judge ruled that he was "satisfied overwhelmingly" that ethical veganism qualifies as a philosophical belief protected under the country's Equality Act.
-- US manufacturing plunged deeper into recession as factory activity shrank for the fifth consecutive month in December.
-- In an interview with ABC News, Alex Trebek said he may not host "Jeopardy" much longer. He didn't disclose when he'll stop but said he has rehearsed it already.
-- Tennessee Rep. Phil Roe announced he's retiring from Congress at the end of the year, joining 20 other House Republicans who plan to leave after November's election.
-- Scientists found one of the world's largest flowers, often referred to as a "monster flower."