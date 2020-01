(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- The US will deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as tensions with Iran mount following a US airstrike that killed Iran's intelligence chief Qasem Soleimani . The targeted killing adds up to President Trump's most dangerous gamble yet . Starting now, the Middle East and even Europe look a lot less safe for Americans.

-- The first meteor shower of the new year -- the Quadrantid -- peaks this weekend. Here's how you can watch.

-- A Turkish charter jet company says a rogue employee helped fugitive auto executive Carlos Ghosn flee from Japan to Lebanon.

-- A judge awarded $12.7 million to 22 women who claimed they were deceived and coerced into filming pornography they did not know would be posted online.

-- A man was killed and several other people were wounded in a stabbing incident , Austin police say. A suspect is in custody.

-- A UK judge ruled that he was "satisfied overwhelmingly" that ethical veganism qualifies as a philosophical belief protected under the country's Equality Act.

-- US manufacturing plunged deeper into recession as factory activity shrank for the fifth consecutive month in December.

-- In an interview with ABC News, Alex Trebek said he may not host "Jeopardy" much longer. He didn't disclose when he'll stop but said he has rehearsed it already

-- Tennessee Rep. Phil Roe announced he's retiring from Congress at the end of the year, joining 20 other House Republicans who plan to leave after November's election.