Over 1,000 of T.S. Eliot's letters to his lifelong companion are being opened for the first time

(CNN) While T.S. Eliot may have measured out his life with coffee spoons, researchers and fans of the poet are hoping to measure his legacy through a newly revealed collection of letters which has been unseen in over 60 years.

The set of 1,131 letters from Eliot to his companion Emily Hale was unveiled Thursday at Princeton University Library.

The correspondence -- which dates from 1930 to 1957 -- is among some of the most renowned sealed literary archives in the world, making its release a highly anticipated event among scholars and literary fans, Princeton University Library says

The letters have been untouched since 1956, when Hale donated them to the Princeton University Library. She requested that they remain sealed until 50 years after the death of whichever of the pair died last.

T.S. Eliot and Emily Hale in Dorset, Vermont in the summer of 1946

The prominent modernist Eliot and Hale met in 1912 when Hale was attending Smith College and Eliot was at Harvard. The friends corresponded often, even after Eliot moved to England.

