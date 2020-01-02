Philadelphia mayor disqualifies Mummers group after two members wore blackface

(CNN) Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has disqualified a mummers group after at least two members wore blackface paint to the city's annual Mummers parade on New Year's Day.

CNN affiliate KYW interviewed two of the men in blackface who said they were dressed as Philadelphia Flyers' mascot Gritty, the group's theme.

"It has nothing to do about being racist to the black person or the white person or the yellow person. Whatever. It's our tradition," one man told the station.

When asked why wear blackface, another man told KYW, "Cause I like it ... Why not?"

CNN has not been able to reach the men in KYW's video.

Read More