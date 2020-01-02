New York police officer who barged into her home and was accused of a racial slur has resigned

New York (CNN) A New York Police Department officer sentenced to just over two weeks in jail for trespassing and assault while on vacation in 2018 has resigned, the NYPD said Thursday.

Michael Reynolds, 26, was also accused of using a racial slur against a Nashville woman during a home break-in in which the then-officer barged into the house next to the one he and friends were renting for a bachelor party weekend.

Reynolds was informed December 30 that he needed to report to headquarters for his official disciplinary process, NYPD Acting Deputy Commissioner for Public Information Devora Kaye said.

"Instead, he has quit the New York City Police Department effective immediately," Kaye added. "He will receive no pension or health benefits, nor will he be allowed to carry a firearm. His actions are wholly inconsistent with the values and standards the New York City Police Department expects and demands of its officers."

An attorney for Conese Halliburton, whose home Reynolds broke into, told CNN his client is relieved.

