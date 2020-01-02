Hanukkah stabbing victim's family releases photo to show brutality of anti-Semitic attack

The following story contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to some readers.

(CNN) The children of the most seriously injured victim of the mass stabbing at an upstate New York Hanukkah celebration made an emotional appeal Thursday for an end to anti-Semitic attacks as their father underwent surgery.

Josef Neumann's family agreed to release a graphic photo of their critically injured father, connected to a breathing tube, to show the brutality of the machete attack, said daughter Nicky Kohen.

Josef Neumann's daughter says the family released this photo to show the brutality of the anti-Semitic attack.

Kohen and another one of Neumann's seven children described him during a news conference as a caring and loving man who once owned a fish market in Rockland County.

"Please stand up and stop this hatred," Kohen said. "It cannot keep going on. We want our kids to go to school and feel safe. We want to go to our synagogues and feel safe. We want to go to groceries and malls and feel safe."

Neumann, who turned 72 on Monday, was one of five Orthodox Jewish people stabbed by an attacker two days earlier during a celebration in the hamlet of Monsey -- about 40 miles northwest of New York City.

