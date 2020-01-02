(CNN) D.J. Durkin, who was the head coach at Maryland when offensive lineman Jordan McNair died weeks after an offseason workout, will join the football staff at the University of Mississippi.

Durkin was fired in October 2018 by the University of Maryland president one day after the school's board of regents voted to reinstate him.

Three months earlier, McNair, a 19-year-old redshirt freshman, was taken from the field after struggling during sprints. McNair had heatstroke and two weeks later he died at a hospital.

Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter said the department did its due diligence, doing a background check and speaking with coaches.

"We received consistently strong feedback about Coach Durkin's strong character and work ethic and his positive impact on the communities and institutions where he was previously employed," Carter said. "Once we had the chance to spend time with Coach Durkin, we were even more convinced that he is exactly the type of accomplished coach with strong football credentials who is also a proud and committed family man that will make him a great addition to our new staff."

