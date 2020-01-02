Arrest made in killings of 3 Baton Rouge homeless people

(CNN) A man has been arrested in connection with the slayings of three homeless people found dead last month in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, officials said Thursday.

Police arrested 29-year-old Jeremy Anderson, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said at a Thursday news conference. Anderson was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a police department news release.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder, said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul. He is currently in custody at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

CNN has reached out to authorities to find out if Anderson has legal representation.

