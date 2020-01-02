Nearly two dozen llamas are missing from an exotic animal farm in California

(CNN) About two dozen llamas are missing from an exotic animal farm in Southern California, and investigators believe it's a break-in.

The incident happened early Monday at the 14-acre private facility in Perris, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told CNN affiliate KMIR.

"We received a call about 6:30 a.m. regarding numerous llamas and emus walking on Orange," Deputy Robyn Flores said in a statement to the affiliate. "During the investigation, it was learned that a lock on the fence had been cut, which allowed the animals to leave the property."

Deputies and animal control officers gathered the fleeing animals but not all were accounted for. Investigators determined between 20-30 llamas were ferried away from the facility, authorities said.

The facility has been under fire on social media by animal rights activists who alleged abuse and neglect of the llamas and other animals, KMIR reported.

