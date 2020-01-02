(CNN) Lamar Odom pawned his NBA championship rings and now they're headed to auction where they can be yours for an estimated total of $100,000.

The rings arrived in Heritage Auctions' hands a few months ago, according to the company's Tony Giese. They show only minor signs of wear, according to Heritage Auctions.

The NBA says each ring from the 2010 championship has a piece of the actual ball used in game seven.

Bidding starts Friday, January 31, and the auction will be held February 22-23.