Police say a doorbell camera caught a man confessing to killing his pregnant sister

(CNN) A Texas man is accused of killing his pregnant sister, and police say a doorbell camera captured his confession to the crime.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office arrested Michael Egwuagu, a 25-year-old former football player for the University of Texas at San Antonio, on Friday on suspicion of stabbing his sister, 32-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi, to death, according to an arrest warrant.

Detectives spoke with a witness, Linda Mura, who said Ebichi asked her to come to the home and she arrived to see Egwuagu exit the home, smiling, the warrant says. He was holding a bloody kitchen knife in his hand and said, "I killed Jennifer," Mura told detectives, according to the warrant.

Police said that doorbell camera footage confirmed Mura's account.

The incident occurred in Pflugerville, a suburb of Austin.

