'Captain America' actress Mollie Fitzgerald charged with killing her mother

(CNN) An actress who had a minor role in "Captain America: The First Avenger" has been charged in the stabbing death of her mother.

Mollie Fitzgerald was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder after authorities discovered 68-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald dead in an Olathe, Kansas, home on December 20, according to the Olathe Police Department

Fitzgerald is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond, according to records from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. She is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Thursday afternoon.

CNN called the sheriff's office to ask about Fitzgerald's legal representation, but the office was unable to determine whether she had been assigned a lawyer.

Fitzgerald, 38, played the part of "Stark Girl" in the 2011 Captain America film, and is credited on her IMDB page with being an assistant to the film's director Joe Johnston. The movie, starring Chris Evans, made more than $370 million at the box office worldwide.

