A 4.0 magnitude earthquake lightly shakes the Los Angeles area

By Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 7:45 AM ET, Thu January 2, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)A magnitude 4.0 earthquake lightly shook the Los Angeles area early Thursday, striking in the ocean off coastal Southern California.

The quake began at 2:13 a.m. PT, centered in the Pacific Ocean about 15 miles south of Port Hueneme, a city roughly 60 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, the US Geological Survey says.
The quake produced light to weak shaking, the USGS says.
It felt like a quick jolt in Los Angeles-area communities such as West Hollywood, Marina del Rey and South Gate, people told CNN affiliate KABC.
    No damage or injuries were immediately reported.