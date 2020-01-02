The American Kennel Club announced two new dog breeds: the barbet and dogo Argentino

(CNN) This decade is off to a paws-itive start, with the recognition of two new dog breeds by the American Kennel Club.

The AKC, the world's largest purebred dog registry, announced Tuesday that the barbet and dogo Argentino are joining the list of its recognized breeds.

The barbet (pronounced "bar-BAY") is a water dog from France and joins the "sporting" group, according to the AKC. It's a smart and friendly dog with, most importantly, a soft, curly coat perfect for maximum petting and snuggling.

"The Barbet is loyal and loves to be near its owners," wrote the AKC online.

The dogo Argentino is a slightly different vibe. A hunting dog developed in Argentina, hence its name, the dog was originally developed to hunt large animals such as boars and mountain lions, according to the AKC. It's classified in the "working" group.

