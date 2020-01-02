Australian tennis stars show support for bushfire victims

(CNN) Australian tennis stars are supporting victims of Australia's bushfires by donating money for every ace they hit at upcoming tournaments.

Nick Kyrgios made the initial pledge of $200 (140 USD) for each ace on Thursday, before Alex de Minaur, who will star alongside the world No. 30 at the upcoming ATP Cup, replied with his own offer.

"I like this I will go $250 (175 USD) per ace, just because I don't think I'll be hitting as many aces as you mate," de Minaur wrote on Twitter.

I like this I will go $250 per ace, just because I don't think I'll be hitting as many aces as you mate. 😂😂😂 #dropthehammer https://t.co/SxMPs3XQud — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) January 2, 2020

Their teammate John Millman also chipped in: "I'm not at your level boys but I want to get involved," he wrote. "$100 (70 USD) for an ace over the Australian summer. #servingupsomehelp"

World No. 99 Samantha Stosur matched Kyrgios' offer of $200, urging people to "join me in any way you can."

