Austria's Kurz strikes coalition deal with Greens in swing to left

(CNN) Austria's Conservative People's Party leader Sebastian Kurz will resume the chancellorship as one of the world's youngest leaders in a new coalition government with the Green Party.

The young leader announced the new coalition deal on New Year's Day after a final round of coalition talks.

"We reached an agreement, a breakthrough, and will with our teams try to clarify all the details overnight," Kurz, 33, said Wednesday evening during a joint press conference with Green Party leader Werner Kogler in Vienna.

The agreement -- reached some three months after the country's general election -- is a swing to the left for the Austrian government, which was previously led by Kurz under a coalition agreement with the far-right Freedom Party.

"Frankly, these negotiations on the government were not easy, because both parties are based on very different foundations. But, in my opinion, we achieved an excellent result," Kurz added about the ideological differences of both parties.

Read More