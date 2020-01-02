cnn
Remember the Samsung Galaxy Book S? It's launching soon

Jason Cipriani, CNN Underscored
Thu January 2, 2020

When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 in August, the company also announced the Galaxy Book S — a "mobile-PC," a new take on a laptop that runs Windows 10, has stellar battery life and is designed for someone who is constantly on the go.

Samsung originally promised the Galaxy Book S would launch in September, but the ship date passed without a clear picture of exactly when the Galaxy Book S would be available to purchase.

Now we know that Samsung expects to launch the Galaxy Book S in the US later in the first quarter of 2020 — if we had to guess, sometime in March. That's the same timeframe when Samsung typically announces the latest Galaxy S phone models, so the timing makes sense.

The $999 Galaxy Book S will ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor that's similar to what's used in nearly every Android-powered smartphone available right now, only with optimizations for a computer instead of a phone.

The 42-watt-hour battery is big enough to power through up to 25 hours of video playback, according to Samsung. Of course, real-world use will be less, as is nearly always the case. Inside the Galaxy Book S will be 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, with a micro SD card slot that accepts cards up to 1TB in size.

You'll be able to connect to an LTE network on a carrier of your choice directly on the Galaxy Book S, along with Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

All the components power a 13.3-inch multi-touch display, in a build that weighs 2.12 pounds (0.96 kilograms) and is a little less than half an inch (11.8 mm) thick.

The Galaxy Book S looks like a winner on paper, but we'll have to hold our final judgment until we have a chance to test it out. As we saw with Microsoft's Surface Pro X, which uses a similar ARM processor, app compatibility is going to be an issue.

Samsung did say that it expects to release an Intel-powered Galaxy Book S later this year, giving the Surface Laptop 3 some competition.

While we don't have an exact release date for the Galaxy Book S yet, it's reassuring to know that Samsung took some extra time to work out any issues.

You can read more about the Galaxy Book S on Samsung's website, and we'll update once preorders start.

