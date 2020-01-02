All the New Year's sales you should shop to start 2020 off strong

New year, new deals on some of your favorite brands and products. Thanks to the abundance of New Year's sales happening now, you can start the decade off with major savings on the best items in tech, home, beauty and fashion — and everything in between.

The Underscored team has tracked down all the best deals of 2020 (so far) and listed them below, so you can easily find everything you want and need to kick the new year off right.

Major retailers

Amazon : The biggest e-retailer is here to help you keep your New Year's resolution with New Year New You deals on a wealth of fitness and health items.

Kohl's : Take 50% off specials now through January 5.

Macy's : Products across all categories are up to 70% off at the 48 Hour Sale, plus find super low price on furniture, mattresses and rugs.

Nordstrom : The Half Yearly Sale is over, but there are still thousands of designer items on sale at the department store.

Overstock : Thousands of items are up to 70% off, plus free shipping, at the Winter Home Blowout .

Target : There's something for everyone at the Great Winter Clearance Dash , featuring deals on apparel, toys, beauty products and more.

Walmart : Shop End-of-Year Clearance to find rock bottom prices on plenty of last-chance finds.

Shop to find rock bottom prices on plenty of last-chance finds. Wayfair: Take up to 75% off home essentials at the End-of-Year Clearance sale, plus deals on tons of holiday decor for next year.

Tech

Anker : Power up with savings on cables, wall plugs, battery packs, speakers and even wireless chargers.

Apple : Shop Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event for deals on everything from MacBook Air to iPad.

Shop Best Buy's for deals on everything from MacBook Air to iPad. Beats by Dre: Beats are dropping in price; these Studio3 over-ear wireless headphones are on sale for $279.95, while true wireless Powerbeats Pro are down to $199.95.

Best Buy : The tech retailer is still offering steep discounts on TVs, the iPad family, laptops, true wireless earbuds and even some appliances.

OtterBox : Buy two products (including phone cases and outdoor gear), get one free during the OtterBox Stock Up Sale .

PhoneSoap : Use code ELVES20 to score 20% off the PhoneSoap Go and HomeSoap, plus free shipping.

Use to score 20% off the PhoneSoap Go and HomeSoap, plus free shipping. Speck: Take 25% off at the Specktacular Holiday Sale.

Fashion and beauty

Adidas : The Holiday Sale is still happening, with deals on shoes, apparel and other workout gear.

Aerie : Take up to 60% off the Aerie Collection , including intimates and comfy tops and bottoms.

Aerosoles : Step into the new year with an extra 50% off clearance items.

Alo Yoga : Zen out with up to 75% off at the Epic End-of-Year Sale .

American Eagle : All clearance jeans are now just $19.99, plus clearance items are an extra 10% off .

All clearance jeans are now just $19.99, plus clearance items are an . Ann Taylor : Take an extra 60% off all sale styles, plus 50% off layering essentials with code LAYER.

Anthropologie : Enjoy an extra 40% off thousands of newly marked-down styles, not to mention an extra 25% off furniture, decor and more.

Aritzia : Everything from Aritzia is up to 60% off through January 8.

Banana Republic : New sale styles are an extra 50% off at the Winter Sale , while select full-price clothes are up to 40% off and all shoes are up to 60% off.

New sale styles are an , while select full-price clothes are up to 40% off and all shoes are up to 60% off. Ban.do: Plan for the new year with an extra 30% off planners, notebooks, bags, travel accessories and more with promo code NEWYEAR.

BaubleBar : Go glam in 2020 with up to 75% off sale items.

Boden : Snag sale styles for up to 60% off .

Bonobos : Take an extra 40% off final sale apparel with code GOTCHA.

Boohoo : Almost everything is 60% off for the new year.

Bloomingdale's : Save up to 50% on a range of regular-price items at the Buy More Save More sale .

Calvin Klein : Take 60% off sitewide , including the sale section.

Carbon38 : Sale items are up to 75% off.

Charles & Keith : New on-sale styles have been added to the clearance section, now up to 50% off .

New on-sale styles have been added to the clearance section, now . Chico's : Take up to 70% off select styles at the Semi-Annual Sale.

Clarks : Take an extra 30% off on-sale shoes with promo code TAKE30 at the Winter Sale.

Coach : All sale styles are 50% off thanks to the Winter Sale.

All sale styles are 50% off thanks to the Winter Sale. Cole Haan : Save up to 65% on sale styles.

Colourpop : Through January 2 only, stock up on cosmetics with 25% off sitewide .

Columbia : Sale items are up to 30% off at the Winter Sale.

Dagne Dover : Seasonal accessories, including purses, backpacks, wallets and more, are up to 25% off .

Eddie Bauer : Take up to 60% off at the Winter Sale .

Take up to 60% off at the . Eileen Fisher : Sale items are an extra 30% off, no promo code required.

Everlane : Shop the Annual Winter Choose What You Pay event, plus more deals in the brand's new Final Sale section.

Shop the event, plus more deals in the brand's new Final Sale section. Faherty: Take up to 50% off winter styles, and through this weekend, women's markdowns are an additional 20% off.

First Aid Beauty : Treat your skin to up to 60% off select products at the Winter Sale.

Forever 21 : All sale styes are 60% off , plus take up to 50% off activewear.

Fossil : Enjoy an extra 30% off with code WINTER30 .

Frank And Oak : Over 150 items have been added to the Winter Sale, which features up to 60% off styles.

Free People : Save 40% on over 100 boho chic styles.

Frye : Boots and more are up to 40% off .

Gap : The Great Gap Sale means up to 75% off everything and 60% off sale with code MORE.

Greats : Take up to 60% off new sneakers at Greats' Winter Clearance Sale .

Take up to 60% off new sneakers at . Indochino : Get a new suit with $50 off when you spend $399, using promo code NEWYOU.

JackRabbit : Gear up at the Winter Blowout Sale with deals on footwear, apparel and other accessories for getting fit.

J.Crew : Take an extra 40% off sale styles with code EXTRA40 at the End-of-Season Sale.

J.Crew Factory : Everything on the site is 40% to 60% off, while clearance is an extra 60% off with code HAPPYCLOSET .

Kate Spade : Bag up to 65% off sale styles with promo code BIGGESTSALE at The Biggest Holiday Sale through January 5.

Bag up to 65% off sale styles with at The Biggest Holiday Sale through January 5. Lacoste : At the Semi-Annual Sale, shop 30% to 50% off tons of styles, plus free shipping on orders over $49.

Lands' End : Save 40% on full-price styles with promo code CHILLY40 .

Levi's : Take an extra 40% off sale items with promo code FRESHSTART.

L.L.Bean : Thousands of cold weather classics are up to 50% off at the brand's Winter Sale,

Loft : Full-price sweaters and tops are 50% off through January 4.

Full-price sweaters and tops are through January 4. L'Occitane : Save up to 50% on past-season favorites.

Save up to 50% on past-season favorites. Lucky Brand : The Semi-Annual Clearance Event is here, with jeans starting at $39.99.

Lucky Brand : The Semi-Annual Clearance Event is here, with jeans starting at $39.99.

Madewell : All sale styles are an extra 30% off, and everything else is 20% off, at Madewell's End of Season Event using promo code MEGAMEGA .

New Balance : Shop marked-down sneakers and apparel at the Semi-Annual Sale.

Nike : Take an extra 20% off sale styles using promo code GOBIG and just do it.

Nordstrom Rack : Snag some new outerwear at the Rack's Coat Sale , featuring up to 65% off styles for men and women.

Old Navy : Take up to 75% off at the Epic Clearance event.

Original Penguin : Guys' styles are up to 60% off original prices at the End of Season Sale.

Outdoor Voices : Start doing things this year with up to 50% off select styles.

Perry Ellis : Sale styles are an extra 50% off .

Prana : Select sustainable styles and colors are 50% off at the End of Season sale.

Puma : Save up to 60% at the Semi-Annual Sale.

Reebok : Have a Happy New Gear with an extra 50% off already on-sale items with code GETDOWN.

Have a Happy New Gear with an extra 50% off already on-sale items with Sorel : Step up your shoe game with up to 25% off at the New Year Sale.

Space NK : Score luxe beauty products for up to 50% off.

Spanx : Take an extra 30% off sale items with promo code WINTERSALE.

Sweaty Betty : Get ready to get moving with an extra 20% off sale items using code EXTRA20 .

Tory Burch : Through January 14, sale items are an extra 25% off at the Semi-Annual Sale with code EXTRA .

Through January 14, sale items are an extra 25% off at the Semi-Annual Sale with . Under Armour : Shop the Semi-Annual Event with up to 40% off thousands of outlet items.

Uniqlo : Stock up on necessities for the rest of the season at the Winter Sale.

Urban Outfitters : Hundreds of clearance items are up to 75% off at this limited time sale.

Hundreds of clearance items are at this limited time sale. Vineyard Vines: All sale styles are an extra 40% off with code WHALE40.

Home and health

Bkr : Drink in 40%-off savings on select water bottles at the January Warehouse Sale.

Boll & Branch : Take up to 50% off seasonal favorites at this Warehouse Sale. Just be aware: All sales are final.

Casper : Take 10% off your order when you buy a new mattress through January 6.

Chewy : Pick up something for your pet with these After Holiday Deals , now up to 50% off.

Crane & Canopy : Shop the Winter Mega Sale for up to 60% off bedding, decor and more.

Dyson : Don't miss out on new Dyson appliances with up to $200 off select models.

Don't miss out on new Dyson appliances with select models. Eight Sleep : Buy a Pod mattress, and a get a free Gravity Blanket — a $300 value.

Buy a Pod mattress, and a get a free Gravity Blanket — a $300 value. Grafomap : When you buy one map poster, Grafomap will match your cart value and give you a 100% discount coupon for another.

Hayneedle : Take up to 60% off year-end clearance items.

Take off year-end clearance items. Helix Sleep : Use code NY100 to get $100 off any mattress, plus two free Dream pillows.

Use code NY100 to get $100 off any mattress, plus two free Dream pillows. Home Depot: Get organized with up to 35% off storage solutions and up to 30% off appliances.

Lowes : Save up to 40% on select appliances through January 8, plus discounts on DeWalt tools, bath products, storage, lighting and ceiling fans.

Nectar : Take $100 off a new mattress at the Big 2020 New Year Sale.

Pier 1 : All indoor furniture is 20% off through January 9, plus shop both the Semi-Annual and Christmas Clearance sales for more savings.

Petco : Get 20% off when you spend $60 or more on your furry, four-legged friends.

Get on your furry, four-legged friends. Purple : Get free sheets and two pillows, up to a $327 value, with select mattress purchases.

Primary Goods : Snuggle up with a new comforter for 30% off using promo code WINTER30 .

The Company Store : Take up to 20% off comforters, sheets, pillows, towels and more at the White Sale.

Take comforters, sheets, pillows, towels and more at the White Sale. Vitamix: Mix it up with up to $125 off several blender models and free shipping on orders over $100.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.