All the New Year's sales you should shop to start 2020 off strong

New year, new deals on some of your favorite brands and products. Thanks to the abundance of New Year's sales happening now, you can start the decade off with major savings on the best items in tech, home, beauty and fashion — and everything in between.

The Underscored team has tracked down all the best deals of 2020 (so far) and listed them below, so you can easily find everything you want and need to kick the new year off right.

Major retailers

Amazon : The biggest e-retailer is here to help you keep your New Year's resolution with New Year New You deals on a wealth of fitness and health items.

The biggest e-retailer is here to help you keep your New Year's resolution with on a wealth of fitness and health items. Kohl's : Take an extra 20% off through January 2 with code NOMORE19 .

Take an extra 20% off through January 2 with . Macy's : Through January 2, save 50% to 75% on women's shoes with promo code FLASH , plus find plenty of deals on furniture and home goods

Through January 2, save 50% to 75% on women's shoes with , plus find plenty of deals on furniture and home goods Nordstrom : The Half Yearly Sale is still on, with up to 50% off designer duds for men, women and kids, along with home items.

The is still on, with up to 50% off designer duds for men, women and kids, along with home items. Overstock : Thousands of items are up to 70% off, plus free shipping, at the Winter Home Blowout .

Thousands of items are up to 70% off, plus free shipping, at the . Target : There's something for everyone at the Great Winter Clearance Dash , featuring deals on apparel, toys, beauty products and more.

There's something for everyone at the , featuring deals on apparel, toys, beauty products and more. Walmart : Shop End-of-Year Clearance to find rock bottom prices on plenty of last-chance finds.

Shop to find rock bottom prices on plenty of last-chance finds. Wayfair: Take up to 75% off home essentials at the End-of-Year Clearance sale, plus deals on tons of holiday decor for next year.

Tech

Anker : Power up with savings on cables, wall plugs, battery packs, speakers and even wireless chargers.

Power up with savings on cables, wall plugs, battery packs, speakers and even wireless chargers. Apple : Shop Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event for deals on everything from MacBook Air to iPad.

Shop Best Buy's for deals on everything from MacBook Air to iPad. Beats by Dre: Beats are dropping in price; these Studio3 over-ear wireless headphones are on sale for $279.95, while true wireless Powerbeats Pro are down to $199.95.

Best Buy : The tech retailer is still offering steep discounts on TVs, the iPad family, laptops, true wireless earbuds and even some appliances.

The tech retailer is still offering steep discounts on TVs, the iPad family, laptops, true wireless earbuds and even some appliances. OtterBox: Buy two products (including phone cases and outdoor gear), get one free during the OtterBox Stock Up Sale.

Fashion and beauty

Adidas : The Holiday Sale is still happening, with deals on shoes, apparel and other workout gear.

The is still happening, with deals on shoes, apparel and other workout gear. Aerie : Take up to 60% off the Aerie Collection , including intimates and comfy tops and bottoms.

Take , including intimates and comfy tops and bottoms. Aerosoles : Step into the new year with an extra 50% off clearance items.

Step into the new year with an items. Alo Yoga : Zen out with up to 75% off at the Epic End-of-Year Sale .

Zen out with up to 75% off at the . American Eagle : All clearance jeans are now just $19.99, plus clearance items are an extra 10% off .

All clearance jeans are now just $19.99, plus clearance items are an . Ann Taylor : Full-price styles are 40% off with promo code BYE2019 , while clearance items are up to 70% off.

Full-price styles are 40% off with , while clearance items are up to 70% off. Anthropologie : Take an extra 40% off thousands of newly marked-down styles, plus free shipping.

Take an thousands of newly marked-down styles, plus free shipping. Aritzia : Everything from Aritzia is up to 60% off through January 8.

Everything from Aritzia is through January 8. Banana Republic : New sale styles are an extra 50% off at the Winter Sale , while select full-price clothes are up to 40% off and all shoes are up to 60% off.

New sale styles are an , while select full-price clothes are up to 40% off and all shoes are up to 60% off. Ban.do: Plan for the new year with an extra 30% off planners, notebooks, bags, travel accessories and more with promo code NEWYEAR.

BaubleBar : Go glam in 2020 with up to 75% off sale items.

Go glam in 2020 with items. Boden : Snag sale styles for up to 60% off .

Snag sale styles for . Boohoo : Almost everything is 60% off for the new year.

Almost everything is for the new year. Bloomingdale's : Save up to 50% on a range of regular-price items at the Buy More Save More sale .

Save up to 50% on a range of regular-price items at the . Calvin Klein : Take 60% off sitewide , including the sale section.

Take , including the sale section. Carbon38 : Sale items are up to 75% off.

Sale items are Charles & Keith : New on-sale styles have been added to the clearance section, now up to 50% off .

New on-sale styles have been added to the clearance section, now . Chico's : Take up to 70% off select styles at the Semi-Annual Sale.

Take up to 70% off select styles at the Semi-Annual Sale. Clarks : Take an extra 30% off on-sale shoes with promo code TAKE30 at the Winter Sale.

Take an on-sale shoes with promo code TAKE30 at the Winter Sale. Cole Haan : Save up to 65% on sale styles, plus take 10% off your entire purchase with promo code CHEER .

Save up to 65% on sale styles, plus take 10% off your entire purchase with . Colourpop : Through January 2 only, stock up on cosmetics with 25% off sitewide .

Through January 2 only, stock up on cosmetics with . Columbia : Sale items are up to 30% off at the Winter Sale.

Sale items are at the Winter Sale. Dagne Dover : Seasonal accessories, including purses, backpacks, wallets and more, are up to 25% off .

Seasonal accessories, including purses, backpacks, wallets and more, are . Eddie Bauer : Take up to 60% off at the Winter Sale .

Take up to 60% off at the . Everlane : Shop the Annual Winter Choose What You Pay event, plus more deals in the brand's new Final Sale section.

Shop the event, plus more deals in the brand's new Final Sale section. Faherty: Take up to 50% off winter steals for men and women.

Forever 21 : All sale styes are 60% off , plus take up to 50% off activewear.

All sale styes are , plus take up to 50% off activewear. Fossil : Enjoy an extra 30% off with code WINTER30 .

Enjoy an extra 30% off with . Frank And Oak : Over 150 items have been added to the Winter Sale, which features up to 60% off styles.

Over 150 items have been added to the Winter Sale, which features styles. Free People : Save 40% on over 100 boho chic styles.

on over 100 boho chic styles. Frye : Boots and more are up to 40% off .

Boots and more are . Gap : The Great Gap Sale means up to 75% off everything and 60% off sale with code MORE.

The means up to 75% off everything and 60% off sale with code MORE. Greats : Take up to 60% off new sneakers at Greats' Winter Clearance Sale .

Take up to 60% off new sneakers at . JackRabbit : Gear up at the Winter Blowout Sale with deals on footwear, apparel and other accessories for getting fit.

Gear up at the with deals on footwear, apparel and other accessories for getting fit. J.Crew : Take 25% off full-price styles and an extra 40% off sale styles with code NEWYEAR , through January 2.

Take 25% off full-price styles and an extra 40% off sale styles with , through January 2. J.Crew Factory : Everything on the site is 40% to 60% off, while clearance is an extra 50% off with code YAYSALE .

Everything on the site is 40% to 60% off, while clearance is an extra 50% off with . Kate Spade : Bag up to 65% off sale styles with promo code BIGGESTSALE at The Biggest Holiday Sale through January 5.

Bag up to 65% off sale styles with at The Biggest Holiday Sale through January 5. L.L.Bean : Thousands of cold weather classics are up to 50% off at the brand's Winter Sale,

Thousands of cold weather classics are at the brand's Winter Sale, Loft : Full-price sweaters and tops are 50% off through January 4.

Full-price sweaters and tops are through January 4. Lucky Brand : The Semi-Annual Clearance Event is here, with jeans starting at $39.99.

The is here, with jeans starting at $39.99. Madewell : All sale styles are an extra 30% off, and everything else is 20% off, at Madewell's End of Season Event using promo code MEGAMEGA .

All sale styles are an extra 30% off, and everything else is 20% off, at Madewell's End of Season Event using . Nike : Take an extra 20% off sale styles using promo code GOBIG and just do it.

Take an extra 20% off sale styles using and just do it. Nisolo: Take up to 40% off shoes and more at the End of Year sale, plus an additional 25% off sitewide with code BYE2019.

Nordstrom Rack : Time is running out to Clear the Rack with up to 75% off over 10,000 clearance items.

Time is running out to with up to 75% off over 10,000 clearance items. Old Navy : Take up to 75% off at the Epic Clearance event.

Take at the Epic Clearance event. Original Penguin : Guys' styles are up to 60% off original prices at the End of Season Sale.

Guys' styles are at the End of Season Sale. Perry Ellis : Take 40% off sitewide at the New Year, New Sale, plus an extra 10% off your order with code EXTRA10 .

Take 40% off sitewide at the New Year, New Sale, plus an extra 10% off your order with . Prana : Select sustainable styles and colors are 50% off at the End of Season sale.

Select sustainable styles and colors are at the End of Season sale. Space NK : Score luxe beauty products for up to 50% off.

Score luxe beauty products for Sweaty Betty : Get ready to get moving with up to 70% off Winter Sale items.

Get ready to get moving with Winter Sale items. Tory Burch : Through January 14, sale items are an extra 25% off at the Semi-Annual Sale with code EXTRA .

Through January 14, sale items are an extra 25% off at the Semi-Annual Sale with . Uniqlo : Stock up on necessities for the rest of winter at the End-of-Season Clearance .

Stock up on necessities for the rest of winter at the . Urban Outfitters : Hundreds of clearance items are up to 75% off at this limited time sale.

Hundreds of clearance items are at this limited time sale. Vineyard Vines: All sale styles are an extra 40% off with code WHALE40.

Home and health

Bkr : Drink in 40%-off savings on select water bottles at the January Warehouse Sale.

Drink in 40%-off savings on select water bottles at the Boll & Branch : Take up to 50% off seasonal favorites at this Warehouse Sale. Just be aware: All sales are final.

Take seasonal favorites at this Warehouse Sale. Just be aware: All sales are final. Casper : Take 10% off your order when you buy a new mattress through January 6.

Take your order when you buy a new mattress through January 6. Crane & Canopy : Shop the Winter Mega Sale for up to 60% off bedding, decor and more.

Shop the for up to 60% off bedding, decor and more. Dyson : Don't miss out on new Dyson appliances with up to $100 off select models.

Don't miss out on new Dyson appliances with select models. Home Depot: Get organized with up to 35% off storage solutions and up to 30% off appliances.

Lowes : Save up to 40% on select appliances through January 8, plus discounts on DeWalt tools, bath products, storage, lighting and ceiling fans.

Save through January 8, plus discounts on DeWalt tools, bath products, storage, lighting and ceiling fans. Nectar : Take $100 off a new mattress at the Big 2020 New Year Sale.

Take a new mattress at the Big 2020 New Year Sale. Pier 1 : All indoor furniture is 20% off through January 9, plus shop both the Semi-Annual and Christmas Clearance sales for more savings.

All indoor furniture is through January 9, plus shop both the Semi-Annual and Christmas Clearance sales for more savings. Petco : Get 20% off when you spend $60 or more on your furry, four-legged friends.

Get on your furry, four-legged friends. Primary Goods : Snuggle up with a new comforter for 30% off using promo code WINTER30 .

Snuggle up with a new comforter for 30% off using . The Company Store : Take up to 20% off comforters, sheets, pillows, towels and more at the White Sale.

Take comforters, sheets, pillows, towels and more at the White Sale. Vitamix: Mix it up with up to $125 off several blender models and free shipping on orders over $100.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.