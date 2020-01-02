This is the lipstick 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actress swears by

Have you heard the one about how the average woman eats 6 pounds of lipstick over the course of her life? It's been deemed a myth — but ingesting some of your lipstick isn't ideal, either. In fact, actress Rachel Brosnahan — best known as the star of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" — has shared numerous times in interviews that she winds up eating a lot of lipstick while filming the Amazon Prime hit series.

So when the actress recently revealed that her preferred lipstick choice used on the show is both long-wearing and free of bad-for-you ingredients (such as heavy metals, like lead, or parabens, which some suspect may be carcinogenic), we sat up and paid attention.

With that, ladies and gentlemen (because why not), we present Rachel Brosnahan/Midge Maisel's fave choice: Ilia Color Block Lipstick in "Flame," a bright red hue with blue undertones.

Ilia Color Block Lipstick ($28; nordstrom.com)

Given the retro time period of the show and Midge Maisel's cheery countenance, a striking lip is arguably even more important than the period fashion or perfectly coiffed hair. So it's saying a lot that the beloved, bingeable female lead has put her stamp of approval on the lipstick.

According to the beauty brand, Ilia's lipsticks are made with a blend of natural and organic ingredients like sesame oil, cocoa butter, and rosehip oil. And because this clean beauty line boasts several other impressive items that can help achieve a perky-but-polished Midge Maisel appearance, we've plucked out a few more of our Ilia favorites:

True Skin Serum Concealer ($30; nordstrom.com)

To look bright-eyed and energetic like Midge, dotting on this concealer could certainly help. It's silky like a serum but offers medium coverage, and according to its description, it has ingredients that help to firm, soothe, and nourish the under-eye skin.

______________________________________________________________________________

Ilia Multi-Stick ($32; sephora.com)

This chunky tube is a two-in-one lipstick or blush. But you should go easy on the blush and eye makeup when you have a bold lip. Maisel always looks put together, but never overdone.

______________________________________________________________________________

Ilia Soft-Focus Finishing Powder ($34; sephora.com)

We love highlighters, but a soft matte finish is the classic makeup look you're seeing most on Amazon Prime's hit show. To get ready for your own close-up (no Insta filters needed), reach for this highly rated finishing powder that reviewers say blurs pores and sits on skin without settling into lines.

______________________________________________________________________________

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.