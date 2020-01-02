Dell continues improving the XPS 13 with new design, larger display

You may not believe your eyes the first time you look at Dell's new XPS 13 laptop. It's smaller than ever, and yet it features a 13.4-inch display. In fact, Dell says it was able to squeeze the larger InfinityEdge display into what would typically be a housing for an 11-inch laptop.

The housing of the new XPS 13 is made of aluminum and measures 11.6 by 7.8 by 0.58 inches (295 by 198 by 14.7 millimeters). That's tiny, especially when you remember it has a display over 13 inches. The laptop weighs 2.64 pounds (1.2 kilograms).

The InfinityEdge display has almost no bezels on all four sides and comes in 4K Ultra HD+ (3,840 x 2,400) or FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200) resolutions, with an optional touch functionality.

The touchpad is slightly larger than the previous generation XPS 13, as are the key caps on the keyboard that spans nearly edge to edge.

Inside the XPS 13 is Intel's 10th-generation core processor, ranging from i3 all the way to an i7, depending on your configuration. Memory options also vary, ranging from 4GB to 32GB, with storage starting at 256GB and maxing out at 1TB.

Of course, the starting $999 price tag goes up as you begin tweaking the base model by increasing memory or storage or opting for a more robust processor.

There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button of the XPS 13, along with the ability to log in to your account just by looking at the laptop to use its facial recognition capabilities.

You'll be able to connect to up to two 4K displays, power the XPS 13, and transfer data using the two Thunderbolt 3 Type-C ports. Each XPS 13 comes with a USB-A to USB-C adapter. A micro SD card reader can be found on the left side.

You won't have to wait long to get your hands on the new XPS 13. It will begin shipping on January 7 in the US, UK, France, Germany and Sweden. Dell will expand its availability to more countries in February.

In addition to the standard XPS 13, Dell also announced the XPS 13 Developer Edition. It has the same overall design and specifications as the consumer version of the XPS 13 but runs Ubuntu 18.04LTS (a version of Linux) instead of Windows 10.

The XPS 13 Developer Edition will have a starting price of $1,199.99 and will begin shipping in the US, Canada and some European countries on February 4.

