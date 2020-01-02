(CNN) A songbird mimicking the sounds of emergency sirens has been caught on video in southeast Australia, as firefighters battle deadly wildfires in the region.

Former threatened species commissioner Gregory Andrews uploaded the clip to the "Australian Native Birds" Facebook group, and it has been shared more than 2,600 times.

"OK this is one of the coolest things ever. Today I met an Australian magpie in Newcastle NSW which had learned to sing the calls of fire-engines and ambulances," Andrews posted on Facebook.

state of emergency has been declared in New South Wales (NSW) as evacuations continue and emergency crews brace for a dangerous weekend. Across the state, more than 1,300 homes have been destroyed and over 500 damaged this fire season, according to the Rural Fire Service