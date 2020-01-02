(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died three years after he was found liable for her death.
-- Julián Castro ended his presidential campaign after the former Housing and Urban Development secretary failed to gain traction in the large field of Democratic candidates.
-- Japanese authorities raided the house where fugitive auto executive Carlos Ghosn was staying before he escaped to Lebanon earlier this week in an effort to solve the mystery of how he made it out of the country without passports.
-- An employee of a Chicken Express restaurant in Texas says she faced religious discrimination when a manager sent her home for refusing to take off her hijab, a headscarf worn by many Muslim women.
-- As a growing number of states legalize cannabis, health officials are increasingly sounding the alarm for technology that can quickly determine when drivers are stoned. But it's very difficult to test.
-- A Texas man is accused of killing his pregnant sister, and police say a doorbell camera captured his confession to the crime.
-- Drones flying in rural Colorado and Nebraska have residents freaking out. No one knows who's behind them.
-- Officials in Arizona killed three mountain lions who ate human remains close to a popular hiking trail. An official says the big cats are not suspected of killing the victim, but the meal made them more likely to attack a person.
-- 2020 will probably be like any other year: Full of confusing and depressing events that will make you wish Earth had some sort of eject button. But we've counted 20 good, interesting or otherwise noteworthy things to anticipate this year that won't challenge your faith in humanity.