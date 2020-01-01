Here's your 5 Things survival guide for 2020: Engage, recharge and help others. Start your decade here.

(CNN) A version of this article is the first edition of the 5 Things newsletter in 2020. Sign up here to get Up to Speed and Out The Door every weekday morning.

We get it. The news can be... a lot. Elections! Climate change! International turmoil! Culture wars! It's completel understandable if every once in a while you just want to check out. But 2020 is going to be a huge news year, no matter which way you think about it. Here are some resources and pieces of advice to keep your news habits healthy and ensure you survive whatever headlines come our way this year.

If you want to be more engaged

Have you ever just felt hopeless after a hard news day? Then is as good a time as ever to remind yourself that you can make a difference, and you have the power to be a force of change in the world around you. How?

Find new ways to become politically active