Here's what's open and closed New Years Day

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Updated 6:48 AM ET, Wed January 1, 2020

NYPD officers get instructions as people arrive in the morning to celebrate New Years eve in Times Square on December 31, 2019 in New York City.
(CNN)It's the first day of 2020 and you need to get your resolutions in order. That might mean a visit to the bank or a few hours (minutes?) at the gym. Or a shopping trip.

Here's what's open and closed on New Years Day. Hours vary by location and some places close early for the holiday, so it's best to call ahead to check.

OPEN

Target -- Open regular hours
    Walmart -- Open regular hours
    Kroger-- Open regular hours
    Publix -- Open, but many stores have limited hours
    Whole Foods -- Open, but many stores have limited hours
    Movie theaters -- Open regular hours
    Zoos -- Open regular hours
    Malls -- Most malls and department stores are open. Call your local stores to check.

    CLOSED

    Trader Joe's -- Closed
    Costco -- Closed
    Aldi -- Closed
    Government-run locations, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles and public libraries, are most likely going to be closed.
    The US Postal Service will not deliver mail Wednesday, and US post offices are closed as well. FedEx and UPS will also be closed.
      Banks are generally closed, although ATMs are always available.
      If you plan to visit a museum, call to make sure they aren't closed. Not every museum is open on New Year's Day.