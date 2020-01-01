National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investing a Tesla crash that killed 2 people

(CNN) The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a crash involving a Tesla in California that left two people dead.

A speeding driver in a 2016 Tesla ran a red light after leaving the 91 Freeway in Gardena, southwest of Los Angeles, and crashed into a 2006 Honda Civic, killing the driver and passenger in the Honda overnight Sunday, CNN affiliate KTLA said, citing the Los Angeles Police Department.

NHTSA, in an email Tuesday, said its special crash investigation program will do a crash scene and vehicle inspection of the Tesla Model S after the collision.

A spokesperson for Tesla and the LAPD, which is also investigating, couldn't be reached on Wednesday.

KTLA reported that police responded to the crash at Vermont Avenue and Artesia Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., according to LAPD Capt. Jon Pinto.

Read More