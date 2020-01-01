A Michigan restaurant server got a $2,020 tip on a $23 meal for the New Year. It's part of the 2020 Tip Challenge

(CNN) It's never a bad idea to start the New Year on a generous note.

Danielle Franzoni, a server in Alpena, Michigan, started hers on the receiving end of that generosity. She waited on a couple at the restaurant where she works during the final days of 2019.

Their bill was $23. They tipped a festive $2,020.

"Happy New Year," the anonymous couple wrote on the bill. "2020 Tip Challenge."

Franzoni couldn't believe it. She asked her boss whether it was too good to be true, but the tip was legit -- and seasonally appropriate.

