Baton Rouge police urge homeless not to sleep outdoors after 3 killings they think are related

(CNN) Police in Louisiana's capital say they believe the recent killings of three homeless people are connected and they're urging homeless people in the city to stay in shelters as they try to find the killer or killers.

The three victims were shot to death outdoors near downtown Baton Rouge last month. Two were killed in the same place on December 13, and the third on Friday, not far from the first scene.

Investigators have declined to say why they think the shootings are related. An investigation into the killings is underway, police Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Wednesday.

But late last week police said they had enough information to suspect a connection and felt compelled to start urging other homeless people in the city not to sleep outdoors.

"Based on the information that we currently have," it's necessary to tell the public that "there is danger in sleeping outside," Police Chief Murphy Paul said in a news conference Friday.

