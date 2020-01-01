A quick-thinking doctor saved a dog whose leash was stuck in a moving elevator

(CNN) Florida doctor Mohammad Awad just gave us one of the first pieces of good news for 2020: he saved a dog.

The Tampa Bay doctor had just finished a shift Monday when he arrived back at his apartment building after a quick stop to his parent's house for a plate of food.

He walked in at the right moment.

"My neighbor just got off the elevator with her dog and right when she got off, I could see the leash was still inside the elevator door," Awad told CNN.

Awad shared surveillance video taken from the apartment building's security camera on his Facebook page. It shows exactly what happened as the elevator car started going up to the next floor.

