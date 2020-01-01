Israel's Netanyahu seeks immunity from prosecution in corruption cases

(CNN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases in which he faces indictment on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu submitted the request to the Knesset late Wednesday night, saying he plans on leading the country "for many years to come."

"What is being done to me is a field court-martial by misleading the public," Netanyahu said in a televised statement Wednesday evening in Jerusalem. "The immunity law is intended to protect elected officials from fabricated legal proceedings -- from political indictment intended to damage the will of the people. This law intends to ensure that those elected can serve the people according to the will of the people, not the will of the law clerks."

Charges against Netanyahu were unveiled in November. He's maintained his innocence throughout the ongoing criminal proceedings, calling them an "attempted coup" led by the left and the media.

Political rival slams request

