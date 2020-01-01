(CNN) Iranian international Alireza Jahanbkhsh scored a wonder goal for Brighton in the first English Premier League match of the new decade to secure his team a precious point in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Chelsea was heading for victory in the New Year's Day encounter at the Amex Stadium when Jahanbkhsh met a loose ball from a corner with an overhead kick which left visiting keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with no chance.

The stunning 84th minute equalizer was no more than Brighton deserved from a spirited display after falling behind to an early goal for Cesar Azpilicueta.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh with the overhead kick equaliser against Chelsea 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/cX4JH8EIvQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 1, 2020

It was the second goal in two games for Jahanbkhsh, who had gone over 18 months without scoring since becoming Brighton's record signing from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, and one that will linger long in the memory.

"It was the best goal of my career," he told BT Sport.

