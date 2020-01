(CNN) It's 2020 -- and with the Lunar New Year just weeks away, farmers in Vietnam have come up with a unique way to herald the Year of the Rat.

These bonsai trees are shaped to look like rats, and were made to order in small quantities. They take about a year to grow, and a meticulous hand is required to shape them so that all the fruits are exposed, CNN affiliate VTV reported.

Kumquats -- a citrus fruit with a sour tang -- are growing on the ornamental trees. And the more ripe fruit a tree has, the higher its price, with the bonsais costing up to $215.

It's believed that the more kumquat fruits on the tree, the luckier your family will be in the new year.

The kumquat tree has deep orange-colored fruits, and is a popular ornamental plant in Vietnam and parts of Asia during Lunar New Year because its many fruits symbolize fertility, abundance and luck.

The first day of the Lunar New Year, known as Tet in Vietnam, falls on January 25 and marks the start of the Year of the Rat in the Chinese zodiac. Many people who celebrate the festival prepare by spring cleaning and decorating their homes.

Expensive ornamental fruit trees are a trend in Vietnam for the forthcoming Lunar New Year.

