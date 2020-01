(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Happy New Year! Change is already afoot in 2020. Weed is now legal in another state. 72 jurisdictions are raising the minimum wage. From plastic bags to natural hair, here are the new laws coming this year.

-- Scores of animals were killed when a fire tore through a monkey enclosure at Germany's Krefeld Zoo.

-- Iraqi security forces have regained control of the area around the US Embassy in Baghdad after the compound was rocked by a second day of mass protests.