-- Happy New Year! Change is already afoot in 2020. Weed is now legal in another state. 72 jurisdictions are raising the minimum wage. From plastic bags to natural hair, here are the new laws coming this year.
-- Scores of animals were killed when a fire tore through a monkey enclosure at Germany's Krefeld Zoo.
-- Pope Francis was greeting children and pilgrims in St. Peter's Square on New Year's Eve when he had to slap a zealous woman's hand to free himself from her.
-- Iraqi security forces have regained control of the area around the US Embassy in Baghdad after the compound was rocked by a second day of mass protests.
-- Comedian Kathy Griffin announced her engagement on New Year's Eve -- and then she got married.
-- Prince Harry and wife Meghan celebrated the new year by snapping an adorable new photo of baby Archie having a cuddle.
-- Comedian Kevin Hart has pulled back the curtains on his life in a new Netflix docuseries and not everyone is loving what they see.
-- A man escaped jail and was killed more than 100 years ago while on the run. His remains were just identified.
-- Don't forget to tune in to the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl, where the Oregon Ducks will battle the Wisconsin Badgers. Here's how to watch it all.