All the trends we loved and hated in the 2010s

Before we fully free ourselves from the last decade, let us not forget all of the fleeting obsessions, challenges, crazes and movements that, for better or for worse, defined an era. Of course, trends are a fleeting thing, and love and hate are subjective emotions. So to all of you minion lovers and doggo-speak haters, we apologize in advance.

Hated: Hoverboards

First, the Razor scooters came to cut everyone's ankles off. Then around 2014, these weird contraptions took over, bridging the gap between scooters, motorized skateboards and Segways. Oh, and they often exploded . All around, a low point in the timeline of trendy transport items.

Loved: Epic franchises

