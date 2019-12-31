All the trends we loved and hated in the 2010s
Updated 3:19 PM ET, Tue December 31, 2019
Before we fully free ourselves from the last decade, let us not forget all of the fleeting obsessions, challenges, crazes and movements that, for better or for worse, defined an era. Of course, trends are a fleeting thing, and love and hate are subjective emotions. So to all of you minion lovers and doggo-speak haters, we apologize in advance.
Hated: Hoverboards
First, the Razor scooters came to cut everyone's ankles off. Then around 2014, these weird contraptions took over, bridging the gap between scooters, motorized skateboards and Segways. Oh, and they often exploded. All around, a low point in the timeline of trendy transport items.
Loved: Epic franchises
Raise your hand if you felt victimized by a long-running epic movie, television or book franchise this decade. "The Avengers"? "Game of Thrones"? "The Hunger Games"? "Star Wars"?! Everyone's hands should be up. Oh, the level of emotional investment is almost too intense to think about.
Hated: Remakes for remakes' sake
Everything old was new again at the movies. Sure, it made