NASA satellite shares a new image of Marree Man, an Australian carving that has puzzled scientists for decades

(CNN) NASA confirms one of the greatest modern art mysteries is still going strong in Australia.

A pilot discovered the mysterious 2.6-mile-long geoglyph of an aboriginal hunter in 1998, etched into the earth, and to this day no one knows how it got there.

The Marree Man gained new life in 2016 when a group from the figure's namesake town of Marree plowed the lines to keep the man from fading due to erosion. Now, NASA is sharing an image taken in June showing the success of their efforts.

So far, the restoration team's belief that their preservation will last longer than the original holds up. They created wind grooves, designed to trap water and encourage the growth of vegetation, according to NASA. They hope that eventually the man will turn green.

Many have tried to discover the origin of the Marree Man.

